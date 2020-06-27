All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2908 SE 1St St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2908 SE 1St St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

2908 SE 1St St

2908 Southeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2908 Southeast 1st Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5096210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 SE 1St St have any available units?
2908 SE 1St St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2908 SE 1St St currently offering any rent specials?
2908 SE 1St St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 SE 1St St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 SE 1St St is pet friendly.
Does 2908 SE 1St St offer parking?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not offer parking.
Does 2908 SE 1St St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 SE 1St St have a pool?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not have a pool.
Does 2908 SE 1St St have accessible units?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 SE 1St St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 SE 1St St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 SE 1St St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University