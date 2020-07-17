2619 NW London Dr

All apartments in Blue Springs
Location

2619 Northwest London Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 This house was built in 1991. The house will be available in August 2020. This house is a raised ranch style. This house has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with two finished rooms downstairs that could be used as a den or 4th and 5th bedrooms. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room with a sliding door that walks out onto a deck, a large eat in kitchen, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, a basement storage area, double car garage, with a garage door opener.

The house is in excellent condition with new carpet and flooring throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, fenced yard and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. The house has 2000 square feet of living space.

The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The High School is Blue Springs, and the grade school is Thomas Ultican.

This home rents for $1700 dollars per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee.

Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you can call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmangement.com

(RLNE1324626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 NW London Dr have any available units?
2619 NW London Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 NW London Dr have?
Some of 2619 NW London Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 NW London Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2619 NW London Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 NW London Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 NW London Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2619 NW London Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2619 NW London Dr offers parking.
Does 2619 NW London Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 NW London Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 NW London Dr have a pool?
No, 2619 NW London Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2619 NW London Dr have accessible units?
No, 2619 NW London Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 NW London Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 NW London Dr has units with dishwashers.
