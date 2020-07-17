2619 NW London Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 This house was built in 1991. The house will be available in August 2020. This house is a raised ranch style. This house has 3 bedrooms upstairs, with two finished rooms downstairs that could be used as a den or 4th and 5th bedrooms. It has 2 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room with a sliding door that walks out onto a deck, a large eat in kitchen, laundry room with both gas and electric hookups, a basement storage area, double car garage, with a garage door opener.



The house is in excellent condition with new carpet and flooring throughout, large closets, central air conditioning, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, fenced yard and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. The house has 2000 square feet of living space.



The home is in the Blue Springs school district. The High School is Blue Springs, and the grade school is Thomas Ultican.



This home rents for $1700 dollars per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit. There is a $300 per pet non refundable pet fee.



Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.



If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you can call 816-215-7403 or go to our website www.singletonmangement.com



(RLNE1324626)