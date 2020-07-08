All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 Southwest South Court

2405 Southwest South Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Southwest South Avenue, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a built in pantry for extra storage. The living room has high ceilings with white beams and a couple of cubby holes in the wall for fun decor. The master bedroom is toward the back of the home with a dual entry bathroom that also has access to the kitchen area. The bathtub in the hall bathroom has a beautiful archway over it for a modern look. The basement area is finished with a door that leads out to the driveway. The laundry room is located in between the finished basement area and the 2 car garage. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a nice patio to enjoy it. Apply for this beautiful home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Southwest South Court have any available units?
2405 Southwest South Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Southwest South Court have?
Some of 2405 Southwest South Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Southwest South Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Southwest South Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Southwest South Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Southwest South Court is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Southwest South Court offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Southwest South Court offers parking.
Does 2405 Southwest South Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Southwest South Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Southwest South Court have a pool?
No, 2405 Southwest South Court does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Southwest South Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Southwest South Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Southwest South Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Southwest South Court does not have units with dishwashers.

