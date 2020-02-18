All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2405 Southwest Jackson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2405 Southwest Jackson Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

2405 Southwest Jackson Court

2405 Jackson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2405 Jackson Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
internet access
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Newly updated flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Spacious bedrooms and a finished basement! The deck is perfect for entertaining with a large backyard!

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have any available units?
2405 Southwest Jackson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have?
Some of 2405 Southwest Jackson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Southwest Jackson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Southwest Jackson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Southwest Jackson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court offer parking?
No, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have a pool?
No, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Southwest Jackson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Southwest Jackson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University