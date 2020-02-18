2405 Southwest Jackson Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel concierge

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge internet access

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Newly updated flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Spacious bedrooms and a finished basement! The deck is perfect for entertaining with a large backyard!



*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*



Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Due at lease signing:



- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent

- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.



Additional Lease Terms:



- $25/mo pet rent, per pet

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]

- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].

- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.