Blue Springs, MO
2122 NE Sparta Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

2122 NE Sparta Dr

2122 Northeast Sparta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Northeast Sparta Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This house has 4+ bedrooms. It has 3 full bathrooms, a living room and a dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a patio, a gas fireplace, a large kitchen, lower level family room, 2 laundry rooms with electric hookups, double car garage, with openers & keypad. There is a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that can be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, play room, workout room, etc. There are two large walk in closets, one in the master bedroom and one on the lower level for the 4th bedroom. The master bath has 2 shower heads and double vanity sinks. This home has extra wide hallways and lots of storage space.

The house is in excellent condition with over 4500 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front, central air conditioning, solid oak cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It is cable/high speed internet ready in every room.

The home is in the Grain Valley school district. This home rents for $2300 dollars per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 non refundable pet fee per pet, no cats allowed, no dogs over 20 lbs. You may go to www.singletonmanagment.com for more information. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1419997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have any available units?
2122 NE Sparta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have?
Some of 2122 NE Sparta Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 NE Sparta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2122 NE Sparta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 NE Sparta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 NE Sparta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2122 NE Sparta Dr offers parking.
Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 NE Sparta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have a pool?
No, 2122 NE Sparta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2122 NE Sparta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 NE Sparta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 NE Sparta Dr has units with dishwashers.
