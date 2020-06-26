2122 NE Sparta Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access pet friendly

This house has 4+ bedrooms. It has 3 full bathrooms, a living room and a dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a patio, a gas fireplace, a large kitchen, lower level family room, 2 laundry rooms with electric hookups, double car garage, with openers & keypad. There is a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that can be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, play room, workout room, etc. There are two large walk in closets, one in the master bedroom and one on the lower level for the 4th bedroom. The master bath has 2 shower heads and double vanity sinks. This home has extra wide hallways and lots of storage space.



The house is in excellent condition with over 4500 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front, central air conditioning, solid oak cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It is cable/high speed internet ready in every room.



The home is in the Grain Valley school district. This home rents for $2300 dollars per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. There is a $300 non refundable pet fee per pet, no cats allowed, no dogs over 20 lbs. You may go to www.singletonmanagment.com for more information. Credit, employment, rental history and background checks required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1419997)