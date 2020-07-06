212 SW Tennessee Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Leasing Special- Reduced Rate of $1,315 for a 15-month lease.



3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded townhome! Each home comes with beautiful wood cabinetry, wood laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer, and a 1 car attached garage!



Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just north of 70 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Grain Valley.



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.



*Prices and special subject to change



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.