212 SW Tennessee Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:55 PM

212 SW Tennessee Dr

Location

212 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Leasing Special- Reduced Rate of $1,315 for a 15-month lease.

3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded townhome! Each home comes with beautiful wood cabinetry, wood laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer, and a 1 car attached garage!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just north of 70 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Grain Valley.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and special subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

