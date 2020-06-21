All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
208 Southwest 6th Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

208 Southwest 6th Street

208 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!

This property has been updated with modern fixtures and fresh paint throughout the house. The living room is bright with natural light. You will love spending time here. The kitchen has tile floors that go great with the backsplash. The kitchen also comes with appliances. The bathroom has a new vanity and updated fixtures. The garage is perfect for people with projects as it has a workbench and plenty of space for tools.

Makes sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have any available units?
208 Southwest 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 208 Southwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 Southwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Southwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Southwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 Southwest 6th Street offers parking.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Southwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 208 Southwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 208 Southwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Southwest 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
