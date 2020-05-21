All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
2000 SW Speas Dr Blue
2000 SW Speas Dr Blue

2000 S Speas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2000 S Speas Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

*Move-in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.

This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assistclick or call today!

Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the residents name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.

*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have any available units?
2000 SW Speas Dr Blue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have?
Some of 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 SW Speas Dr Blue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue is pet friendly.
Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue offers parking.
Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have a pool?
Yes, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue has a pool.
Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have accessible units?
No, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 SW Speas Dr Blue does not have units with dishwashers.
