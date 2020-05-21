2000 SW Speas Dr Blue

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



*Move-in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.



This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assistclick or call today!



Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the residents name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.



*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.