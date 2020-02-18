All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

1605 Southwest 22nd Street

1605 Southwest 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Southwest 22nd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

Rent 1695

Deposit 1600

4 bedrooms

2 bath

2 car garage

Franklin Smith Elementary

Moreland Ridge Middle

Blue Springs South High

This remodeled home with four bedrooms and fenced backyard is family friendly. Tile entry welcomes you in. Living room flows in to dining room for open space.The updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room features ceiling fan and is open to kitchen. Up a few stairs you will find three bedrooms. The master bedroom private bathroom contains shower,stool and sink. Hall bathroom consist of tub shower combo, sink and stool. From this floor level your access the fourth bedroom.With short flight of stairs.The basement is unfinished. The laundry hook up is located in the basement down from the 2 car garage. Nice enclosed back patio off the family room.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for anyone over the age of 18 living in the home. Application Fees are NON_REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have any available units?
1605 Southwest 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have?
Some of 1605 Southwest 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Southwest 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Southwest 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Southwest 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Southwest 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Southwest 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
