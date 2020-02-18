1605 Southwest 22nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



Rent 1695



Deposit 1600



4 bedrooms



2 bath



2 car garage



Franklin Smith Elementary



Moreland Ridge Middle



Blue Springs South High



This remodeled home with four bedrooms and fenced backyard is family friendly. Tile entry welcomes you in. Living room flows in to dining room for open space.The updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room features ceiling fan and is open to kitchen. Up a few stairs you will find three bedrooms. The master bedroom private bathroom contains shower,stool and sink. Hall bathroom consist of tub shower combo, sink and stool. From this floor level your access the fourth bedroom.With short flight of stairs.The basement is unfinished. The laundry hook up is located in the basement down from the 2 car garage. Nice enclosed back patio off the family room.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for anyone over the age of 18 living in the home. Application Fees are NON_REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.