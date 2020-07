1504 Northwest Amesbury Drive

Amenities

You'll love this open split entry home. It features 3 bedrooms, open living room dining area, kitchen with tile floors, newer appliances, cabinets, counter tops. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.Deck off the dining area. Downstairs is finished with bathroom.Basement walks out to back yard.Laundry room on lower level 2 car garage around back of the home. Fireplace is decorative use only.John NowlinSunny Vale Blue Springs High*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time**Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.