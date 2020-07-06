All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

1405 SW Speas

1405 SW Speas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1405 SW Speas Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/360af0e053 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious living room and bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage with storage area, washer/dryer hookups, large corner lot. All New flooring and paint. All new windows. Trash included in rent. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable $25 monthly pet rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 SW Speas have any available units?
1405 SW Speas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 SW Speas have?
Some of 1405 SW Speas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 SW Speas currently offering any rent specials?
1405 SW Speas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 SW Speas pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 SW Speas is pet friendly.
Does 1405 SW Speas offer parking?
Yes, 1405 SW Speas offers parking.
Does 1405 SW Speas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 SW Speas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 SW Speas have a pool?
No, 1405 SW Speas does not have a pool.
Does 1405 SW Speas have accessible units?
No, 1405 SW Speas does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 SW Speas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 SW Speas has units with dishwashers.

