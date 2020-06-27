1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This spacious home has so much to offer! Nice high ceilings in the living room with a cozy fireplace. A formal dining area with a stylish chandelier. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a walk in closet and attached bathroom that features a standing shower. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.