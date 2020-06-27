All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive
1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive

1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Blue Springs
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Weatherstone

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This spacious home has so much to offer! Nice high ceilings in the living room with a cozy fireplace. A formal dining area with a stylish chandelier. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a walk in closet and attached bathroom that features a standing shower. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have?
Some of 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
No, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Northwest Weatherstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
