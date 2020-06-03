50 Hiddenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision. 3 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms on the main floor are a must see! Walking into the home you are greeted by the separate dining area and adjacent den or office space. This home features an open floor plan which connects the newly remodeled kitchen to the main level Living room. The over-sized backyard has beautiful landscaping with a unique dark toned patio. This home with attached 2 car garage will not last long, schedule your showing today! Up front costs include $1,500 security deposit, $1,500 first month's rent and $55 application fee.