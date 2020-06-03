All apartments in Black Jack
50 Hiddenbrook
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:57 AM

50 Hiddenbrook

50 Hiddenbrook Drive · (314) 802-0797
Location

50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO 63033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision. 3 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms on the main floor are a must see! Walking into the home you are greeted by the separate dining area and adjacent den or office space. This home features an open floor plan which connects the newly remodeled kitchen to the main level Living room. The over-sized backyard has beautiful landscaping with a unique dark toned patio. This home with attached 2 car garage will not last long, schedule your showing today! Up front costs include $1,500 security deposit, $1,500 first month's rent and $55 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Hiddenbrook have any available units?
50 Hiddenbrook has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Hiddenbrook have?
Some of 50 Hiddenbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Hiddenbrook currently offering any rent specials?
50 Hiddenbrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Hiddenbrook pet-friendly?
No, 50 Hiddenbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Jack.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook offer parking?
Yes, 50 Hiddenbrook does offer parking.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Hiddenbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook have a pool?
No, 50 Hiddenbrook does not have a pool.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook have accessible units?
No, 50 Hiddenbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Hiddenbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Hiddenbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Hiddenbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
