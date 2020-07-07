901 Fall Meadow Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave. Less than two miles from Hwy 49 for a quick commute. The single car garage includes a garage door opener for easy inside parking. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

