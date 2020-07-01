All apartments in Belton
Belton, MO
8301 Hardee Court
8301 Hardee Court

8301 Hardee Court · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Hardee Court, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome Home! Large cul-de-sac lot in established neighborhood, lots of trees with a nice big yard. Well-maintained home with 3 big bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, BRAND NEW roof, new interior paint, newer windows as well. Cozy family room with fireplace!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Hardee Court have any available units?
8301 Hardee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 8301 Hardee Court currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Hardee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Hardee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Hardee Court is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Hardee Court offer parking?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Hardee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Hardee Court have a pool?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Hardee Court have accessible units?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Hardee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Hardee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Hardee Court does not have units with air conditioning.

