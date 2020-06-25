Amenities

700 Emily Ave Available 09/06/19 Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Level Features:

Living Room with Fireplace



Upper Level Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Pantry

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet

Two Guest Bedrooms

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Laundry Hook Ups



Lower Level Features:

Large Family Room

Half Bathroom

Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener



Other Features:

Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE5114414)