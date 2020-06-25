All apartments in Belton
Last updated September 4 2019

700 Emily Ave

700 Emily Ave · No Longer Available
Location

700 Emily Ave, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
700 Emily Ave Available 09/06/19 Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level Features:
Living Room with Fireplace

Upper Level Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Pantry
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups

Lower Level Features:
Large Family Room
Half Bathroom
Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener

Other Features:
Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE5114414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Emily Ave have any available units?
700 Emily Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Emily Ave have?
Some of 700 Emily Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Emily Ave currently offering any rent specials?
700 Emily Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Emily Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Emily Ave is pet friendly.
Does 700 Emily Ave offer parking?
Yes, 700 Emily Ave offers parking.
Does 700 Emily Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Emily Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Emily Ave have a pool?
Yes, 700 Emily Ave has a pool.
Does 700 Emily Ave have accessible units?
No, 700 Emily Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Emily Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Emily Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
