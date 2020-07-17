624 Autumn Drive

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an island for added storage. Gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an attached full bathroom. Basement area is finished with a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath/laundry area. Wooden deck in the back and 6ft privacy fence. 2 car garage in front. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.