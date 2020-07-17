All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:53 PM

624 Autumn Drive

624 Autumn Dr
Location

624 Autumn Dr, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an island for added storage. Gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an attached full bathroom. Basement area is finished with a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath/laundry area. Wooden deck in the back and 6ft privacy fence. 2 car garage in front. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Autumn Drive have any available units?
624 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 624 Autumn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Autumn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 624 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Autumn Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Autumn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Autumn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
