624 Autumn Drive

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has an island for added storage. Gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an attached full bathroom. Basement area is finished with a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath/laundry area. Wooden deck in the back and 6ft privacy fence. 2 car garage in front. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
