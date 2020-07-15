All apartments in Belton
544 Emily Avenue
544 Emily Avenue

544 Emily Ln · No Longer Available
Location

544 Emily Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
544 Emily Avenue Available 10/11/19 Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and see this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Dining Area
Open Living Space
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with an Automatic Opener

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Attached Full Bathroom, and Spacious Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom
Laundry Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Community Pool
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

Pictures are of a similar unit.

(RLNE4301486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Emily Avenue have any available units?
544 Emily Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Emily Avenue have?
Some of 544 Emily Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Emily Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
544 Emily Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Emily Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Emily Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 544 Emily Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 544 Emily Avenue offers parking.
Does 544 Emily Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Emily Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Emily Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 544 Emily Avenue has a pool.
Does 544 Emily Avenue have accessible units?
No, 544 Emily Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Emily Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Emily Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
