530 Emily Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 3 Bed Townhome in Belton, Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Be the First to Live in this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



OPEN HOUSE EVERY WEDNESDAY 4 PM to 6 PM. (Cancelled 2/27/19)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry.

Open Living Space.

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached One Car Garage.



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Other Features:

All Electric Unit.

Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



(RLNE4702960)