Belton, MO
518 Buena Vista Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

518 Buena Vista Dr

518 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Belton
Location

518 Buena Vista Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house near Belton schools - Property Id: 277127

Newly remodel, 3 beds , 2 baths, finished basement, 2 garage , spacious, good location, very close to schools. secured neighborhood. So convenience, only 5 minutes to highway, shopping center and all kinds of retails stores, restaurants, fast foods.....etc. Please call 8167248984 for more info or showing appointment. Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277127
Property Id 277127

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Buena Vista Dr have any available units?
518 Buena Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Buena Vista Dr have?
Some of 518 Buena Vista Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Buena Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
518 Buena Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Buena Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 518 Buena Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 518 Buena Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 518 Buena Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 518 Buena Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Buena Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Buena Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 518 Buena Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 518 Buena Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 518 Buena Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Buena Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Buena Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.

