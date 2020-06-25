All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 315 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
315 Monroe Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:29 PM

315 Monroe Avenue

315 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

315 Monroe Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, RAISED RANCH IN BELTON'S VALLEY HIGH SUBDIVISION. 3 bedrooms and 3 FULL
baths. Tons of living space with spacious main floor Living Room that boasts a nice brick fireplace. Great backyard with private patio area and fenced yard. MOVE-IN READY! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
315 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 315 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City