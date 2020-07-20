1112 Kent Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a chrome finish and also has granite counter tops. All the bedrooms are upstairs in the home. The home also has an finished basement for additional living area with a half bath. Come check out this home today before its gone.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.