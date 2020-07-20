All apartments in Belton
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:53 PM

1112 Kent Drive

1112 Kent Drive
Location

1112 Kent Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plan allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a chrome finish and also has granite counter tops. All the bedrooms are upstairs in the home. The home also has an finished basement for additional living area with a half bath. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Kent Drive have any available units?
1112 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Kent Drive have?
Some of 1112 Kent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Kent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Kent Drive offer parking?
No, 1112 Kent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
