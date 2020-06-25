110 Manor Drive

Amenities
{110} Updated Belton Ranch + Hardwood Floors + Fenced Yard - Don't miss this totally updated ranch - Great location!
Refinished, original hardwood floors! Modern kitchen with subway tiles, open upper shelving, gas stove and refrigerator included.
Spacious living room with great natural light. Large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Attic fan great for fall and spring!
Large 1 car garage plus double driveway provide plenty of parking! Washer/ Dryer included.
Large, fenced back yard. 1 dog under 30 lbs or 1 cat allowed with additional deposit.
Kitchen 13X12
Living 11X21
Master 10X13
Bed Two 10X12
Bed Three 10X9
Mill Creek Upper Elementary
Belton Middle/ Freshman Center
Belton High
(RLNE5111910)