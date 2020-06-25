110 Manor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{110} Updated Belton Ranch + Hardwood Floors + Fenced Yard - Don't miss this totally updated ranch - Great location!



Refinished, original hardwood floors! Modern kitchen with subway tiles, open upper shelving, gas stove and refrigerator included.



Spacious living room with great natural light. Large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms. Attic fan great for fall and spring!



Large 1 car garage plus double driveway provide plenty of parking! Washer/ Dryer included.



Large, fenced back yard. 1 dog under 30 lbs or 1 cat allowed with additional deposit.



Kitchen 13X12

Living 11X21

Master 10X13

Bed Two 10X12

Bed Three 10X9



Mill Creek Upper Elementary

Belton Middle/ Freshman Center

Belton High



(RLNE5111910)