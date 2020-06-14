178 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO with hardwood floors

A little bit like Alphabet Soup, Bellefontaine Neighbors is the longest name of any incorporated place in the United States, with a whopping 22 letters.

Founded as part of the English settlement in the 1700s, Bellefontaine Neighbors has a rich history as an agricultural hotspot in the region. However, by the turn of the century in the early 1900s the town became more urbanized and industrialized. In 1950, Bellefontaine Neighbors became incorporated as a fourth-class city with a population of just under 800 people. Now, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a thriving small city located just a short drive from St. Louis with a population of 10,860 at the time of the 2010 Census.