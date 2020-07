Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs. This Villa is in MINT condition and comes with newer Refrigerator, range/oven & built in microwave & new counter tops. All newer energy efficient windows and lots of new insulation in the ceilings. Full car garage with extra cabinet space. Tons of storage!