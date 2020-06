Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy home in the heart of Maplewoods neighborhood nestled on a private one

acre lot! Recently remodeled, this home has an open and airy floor plan with

gleaming hardwood floors. The chefs kitchen has Bosch appliances and a 6

burner plus Griddle JennAire stove! The master bedroom has a large walk in

closet and a quaint covered porch! Award winning Minnetonka Schools! Tenant

responsible for snow and lawn/yard care.