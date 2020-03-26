All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8982 Hunters Trail

8982 Hunters Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8982 Hunters Trail, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This high quality home is located on a quite neighborhood street in Woodbury with 3 bedrooms on the upper level, with a master bath and additional full bath. Formal Dining room plus eat in Kitchen. Basement is unfinished. 2 car garage. Back yard is private with a deck from the Kitchen.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8982 Hunters Trail have any available units?
8982 Hunters Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 8982 Hunters Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8982 Hunters Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8982 Hunters Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8982 Hunters Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8982 Hunters Trail does offer parking.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8982 Hunters Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail have a pool?
No, 8982 Hunters Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail have accessible units?
No, 8982 Hunters Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8982 Hunters Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8982 Hunters Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8982 Hunters Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
