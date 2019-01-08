All apartments in Woodbury
Woodbury, MN
80 Sherrie Lane
80 Sherrie Lane

80 Sherrie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

80 Sherrie Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/931e70a069 ---- Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom home available in Woodbury! This property features: Wood Flooring on the main floor with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen! 3 Bedrooms all on the main level as well as the Kitchen, Dining Area and Living room. A full Bathroom completes the Main Level. The lower level includes a Finished Family Room and a Bathroom as well as the Laundry area and Ample additional space for Storage! Pet friendly owner which bodes well with the fully fenced in back yard! Detached 2 car garage at the end of the driveway as well! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 9, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Sherrie Lane have any available units?
80 Sherrie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 80 Sherrie Lane have?
Some of 80 Sherrie Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Sherrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
80 Sherrie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Sherrie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Sherrie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 80 Sherrie Lane offers parking.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Sherrie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane have a pool?
No, 80 Sherrie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane have accessible units?
No, 80 Sherrie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Sherrie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Sherrie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Sherrie Lane has units with air conditioning.

