80 Sherrie Lane

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/931e70a069 ---- Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathroom home available in Woodbury! This property features: Wood Flooring on the main floor with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen! 3 Bedrooms all on the main level as well as the Kitchen, Dining Area and Living room. A full Bathroom completes the Main Level. The lower level includes a Finished Family Room and a Bathroom as well as the Laundry area and Ample additional space for Storage! Pet friendly owner which bodes well with the fully fenced in back yard! Detached 2 car garage at the end of the driveway as well! Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 9, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.