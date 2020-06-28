476 Doncaster Way

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on large corner lot.



Main floor has large formal living room with beautiful hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, desk area, hardwood floors and dining area that leads to the deck. Large mud room off the garage and kitchen with front load washer / dryer. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with separate jet tub and shower and double vanity sink.

Second bedroom has carpet, third bedroom has hardwood floor. Large full bathroom off bedrooms.



Lower level has huge family room with french doors, beautiful hardwood flooring, extra kitchenette and walk-out to concrete patio and backyard. Oversized 3/4 bathroom with huge walk-in closet. Fourth and fifth bedrooms and a large workshop with tons of storage.



Attached three car garage and large outdoor deck and backyard. Close to all the Woodbury shopping, but off the beaten path in a nice neighborhood. Maplewood - North St. Paul school district.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing. Application fee is $40 per adult.



Pet policy : Cats and Dogs under 20lbs considered with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2 dogs and 1 cat.



