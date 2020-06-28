All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

476 Doncaster Way

476 Doncaster Way · No Longer Available
Location

476 Doncaster Way, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on large corner lot.

Main floor has large formal living room with beautiful hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, desk area, hardwood floors and dining area that leads to the deck. Large mud room off the garage and kitchen with front load washer / dryer. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with separate jet tub and shower and double vanity sink.
Second bedroom has carpet, third bedroom has hardwood floor. Large full bathroom off bedrooms.

Lower level has huge family room with french doors, beautiful hardwood flooring, extra kitchenette and walk-out to concrete patio and backyard. Oversized 3/4 bathroom with huge walk-in closet. Fourth and fifth bedrooms and a large workshop with tons of storage.

Attached three car garage and large outdoor deck and backyard. Close to all the Woodbury shopping, but off the beaten path in a nice neighborhood. Maplewood - North St. Paul school district.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no smoking, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing. Application fee is $40 per adult.

Pet policy : Cats and Dogs under 20lbs considered with additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2 dogs and 1 cat.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Doncaster Way have any available units?
476 Doncaster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 476 Doncaster Way have?
Some of 476 Doncaster Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Doncaster Way currently offering any rent specials?
476 Doncaster Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Doncaster Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Doncaster Way is pet friendly.
Does 476 Doncaster Way offer parking?
Yes, 476 Doncaster Way offers parking.
Does 476 Doncaster Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 Doncaster Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Doncaster Way have a pool?
No, 476 Doncaster Way does not have a pool.
Does 476 Doncaster Way have accessible units?
No, 476 Doncaster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Doncaster Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 Doncaster Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Doncaster Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 476 Doncaster Way has units with air conditioning.
