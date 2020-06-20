All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:02 PM

4341 Schilling Way

4341 Schilling Way · (763) 694-1062
Location

4341 Schilling Way, Woodbury, MN 55129

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs. Living areas are open and sunny - Living room w/gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, soft close drawers and pull outs, kitchen island and breakfast bar. Dining room off Sunroom beyond the kitchen. Upstairs the Master suite will not disappoint-ample walk-in closet space, tub and shower separates, tile floors, granite countertops. 4 Bedrooms total on 2ns floor with another hall full bath and second floor laundry. Unfinished full basement for storage or recreation and 3 car garage. Available July 20th. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Schilling Way have any available units?
4341 Schilling Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4341 Schilling Way have?
Some of 4341 Schilling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Schilling Way currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Schilling Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Schilling Way pet-friendly?
No, 4341 Schilling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 4341 Schilling Way offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Schilling Way does offer parking.
Does 4341 Schilling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4341 Schilling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Schilling Way have a pool?
No, 4341 Schilling Way does not have a pool.
Does 4341 Schilling Way have accessible units?
No, 4341 Schilling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Schilling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Schilling Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4341 Schilling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4341 Schilling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
