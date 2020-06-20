4341 Schilling Way

Amenities

Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs. Living areas are open and sunny - Living room w/gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, soft close drawers and pull outs, kitchen island and breakfast bar. Dining room off Sunroom beyond the kitchen. Upstairs the Master suite will not disappoint-ample walk-in closet space, tub and shower separates, tile floors, granite countertops. 4 Bedrooms total on 2ns floor with another hall full bath and second floor laundry. Unfinished full basement for storage or recreation and 3 car garage. Available July 20th. No pets, no smoking.