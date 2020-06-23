All apartments in Woodbury
3790 Monticello Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

3790 Monticello Dr

3790 Monticello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Monticello Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 5 BD Woodbury Home for Rent - Property Id: 96567

Text 'WOODBURY' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

Better than new construction - Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-ins throughout, great entertaining spaces inside and out, main floor office, grand master suite with two walk-in closets!

Stop chasing already rented units and wasting $100's on app fees. Search our full list of beautiful Woodbury homes available for lease.

You pick the home in A-Rated school districts! Sign a 12 month lease, guaranteed renewal up to 5 years. As an added bonus you can purchase the home at any time, but there is no obligation to purchase.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

* Home pictured is representation of potential rental home
**Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96567
Property Id 96567

(RLNE4654370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Monticello Dr have any available units?
3790 Monticello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3790 Monticello Dr have?
Some of 3790 Monticello Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Monticello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Monticello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Monticello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Monticello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr offer parking?
No, 3790 Monticello Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 Monticello Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr have a pool?
No, 3790 Monticello Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr have accessible units?
No, 3790 Monticello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Monticello Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Monticello Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Monticello Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
