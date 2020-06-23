3790 Monticello Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 5 BD Woodbury Home for Rent - Property Id: 96567



Text 'WOODBURY' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes



Better than new construction - Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-ins throughout, great entertaining spaces inside and out, main floor office, grand master suite with two walk-in closets!



Stop chasing already rented units and wasting $100's on app fees. Search our full list of beautiful Woodbury homes available for lease.



You pick the home in A-Rated school districts! Sign a 12 month lease, guaranteed renewal up to 5 years. As an added bonus you can purchase the home at any time, but there is no obligation to purchase.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



* Home pictured is representation of potential rental home

**Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96567

Property Id 96567



(RLNE4654370)