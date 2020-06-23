3790 Monticello Dr

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 5 BD Woodbury Home for Rent - Property Id: 96567
Text 'WOODBURY' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes
Better than new construction - Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-ins throughout, great entertaining spaces inside and out, main floor office, grand master suite with two walk-in closets!
Stop chasing already rented units and wasting $100's on app fees. Search our full list of beautiful Woodbury homes available for lease.
You pick the home in A-Rated school districts! Sign a 12 month lease, guaranteed renewal up to 5 years. As an added bonus you can purchase the home at any time, but there is no obligation to purchase.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.
* Home pictured is representation of potential rental home
**Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96567
Property Id 96567
(RLNE4654370)