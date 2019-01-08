All apartments in Woodbury
3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E
3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E

3474 Cherry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Cherry Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Great town home in like-new condition! The main floor features a living/dining room combination with a beautiful stone surround gas fireplace, and is open to the kitchen that has a large breakfast bar, maple cabinets, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, and a half bathroom for convenience. The upstairs offers three bedrooms, a loft and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, his and her walk-in closets and a private bathroom with double sinks and separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Two car attached garage. Nestled in beautiful Bailey's Arbor featuring walking trails, gardens, pools & more! South Washington County school district #833.

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Trash, snow removal, and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Like-New Townhouse with many upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have any available units?
3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have?
Some of 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E offers parking.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E has a pool.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have accessible units?
No, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.

