3474 Cherry Lane, Unit E

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Great town home in like-new condition! The main floor features a living/dining room combination with a beautiful stone surround gas fireplace, and is open to the kitchen that has a large breakfast bar, maple cabinets, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances, and a half bathroom for convenience. The upstairs offers three bedrooms, a loft and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, his and her walk-in closets and a private bathroom with double sinks and separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Two car attached garage. Nestled in beautiful Bailey's Arbor featuring walking trails, gardens, pools & more! South Washington County school district #833.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Trash, snow removal, and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Like-New Townhouse with many upgrades!