3268 Oak View Dr

Immaculate & recently updated 3BR/4BA 2,085 SF 3 level Corner Townhome located in Woodbury with an attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace, a deck and walk out patio, wood quality blinds, stainless steel appliances and whirlpool bathtub in master!!



LOWER LEVEL - The lower level has a built in theater room speaker system, cement walk out patio deck, bar/entertaining area, bathroom with shower and utility closet(water softener, furnace and hot water heater).



MAIN LEVEL - located on the lower level along with access to the attached 2 car garage, this level features a large carpeted living room space with a gas fireplace & an additional in-ground outlet, a nice hardwood floored dining area attached to a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel smart appliances (refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, microwave, disposal) with an island and lots of cabinet space for storage connected to a nice walk out deck with bonfire tinted lighting for ambiance. In addition, this floor also features a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and sink, entry closet, a bathroom and a good size bedroom with a closet that has a push button light for your convenience.



UPPER LEVEL - the stairwell leading to the upper level showcases a linen closet next to a full size bathroom (shower and bathtub), as well as a second bedroom with closet. And last but not least, the master bedroom featuring high vaulted ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet and a dual sink bathroom with a shower and a separate whirlpool bathtub for relaxation.



UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY:

Tenant pays - Gas & Electric ,water and sewer usage and optional utility services (cable/internet/phone).

Included in rent - Snow maintenance, lawn care, trash.



ESTIMATED AVERAGE MONTHLY UTILITY COSTS:

Electric $30/mo

Gas $50/mo



NOTE - the association will be taking care of the following in 2020:

1) driveway apron repair (spring 2020) (4 foot section where asphalt meets the concrete).

2) replacing the front entry wood stoop with composite material.



This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)



No smoking in this home.



PETS - No pets allowed.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place (this coverage is liability only and does not include personal property coverage).



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



