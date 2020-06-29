All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3268 Oak View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3268 Oak View Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

3268 Oak View Dr

3268 Oak View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3268 Oak View Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Immaculate & recently updated 3BR/4BA 2,085 SF 3 level Corner Townhome located in Woodbury with an attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace, a deck and walk out patio, wood quality blinds, stainless steel appliances and whirlpool bathtub in master!!

LOWER LEVEL - The lower level has a built in theater room speaker system, cement walk out patio deck, bar/entertaining area, bathroom with shower and utility closet(water softener, furnace and hot water heater).

MAIN LEVEL - located on the lower level along with access to the attached 2 car garage, this level features a large carpeted living room space with a gas fireplace & an additional in-ground outlet, a nice hardwood floored dining area attached to a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel smart appliances (refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, microwave, disposal) with an island and lots of cabinet space for storage connected to a nice walk out deck with bonfire tinted lighting for ambiance. In addition, this floor also features a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer and sink, entry closet, a bathroom and a good size bedroom with a closet that has a push button light for your convenience.

UPPER LEVEL - the stairwell leading to the upper level showcases a linen closet next to a full size bathroom (shower and bathtub), as well as a second bedroom with closet. And last but not least, the master bedroom featuring high vaulted ceilings, a spacious walk-in closet and a dual sink bathroom with a shower and a separate whirlpool bathtub for relaxation.

UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY:
Tenant pays - Gas & Electric ,water and sewer usage and optional utility services (cable/internet/phone).
Included in rent - Snow maintenance, lawn care, trash.

ESTIMATED AVERAGE MONTHLY UTILITY COSTS:
Electric $30/mo
Gas $50/mo

NOTE - the association will be taking care of the following in 2020:
1) driveway apron repair (spring 2020) (4 foot section where asphalt meets the concrete).
2) replacing the front entry wood stoop with composite material.

This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)

No smoking in this home.

PETS - No pets allowed.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place (this coverage is liability only and does not include personal property coverage).

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Oak View Dr have any available units?
3268 Oak View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3268 Oak View Dr have?
Some of 3268 Oak View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Oak View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Oak View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Oak View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3268 Oak View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Oak View Dr offers parking.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3268 Oak View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3268 Oak View Dr has a pool.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3268 Oak View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3268 Oak View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 Oak View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3268 Oak View Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities