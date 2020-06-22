All apartments in Woodbury
3081 Countryside Avenue

3081 Countryside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3081 Countryside Avenue, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steep appliances, central air, fireplace, hardwood floors, private master suite, patio and community pool great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3081 Countryside Ave Unit B Woodbury MN 55129

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have any available units?
3081 Countryside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3081 Countryside Avenue have?
Some of 3081 Countryside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3081 Countryside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3081 Countryside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3081 Countryside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3081 Countryside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue offer parking?
No, 3081 Countryside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3081 Countryside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3081 Countryside Avenue has a pool.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3081 Countryside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3081 Countryside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3081 Countryside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3081 Countryside Avenue has units with air conditioning.
