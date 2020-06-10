2669 Cornelia Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Clean 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home available now! Close to Woodbury High School and easy access to 494! On private cul-de-sac. Large freshly stained deck for entertaining and grilling just off dining area/kitchen. Gas stove and lots of cupboard space! 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Pets okay (dog must be under 40 pounds) with $500 per pet deposit. Property is not Section 8 approved. Rent price shown is after tenant receives a $100 rent credit for lawn care and snow removal. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit. For a showing please call 612-255-0957 or book on this website. Steve - Renters Warehouse