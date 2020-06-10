All apartments in Woodbury
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
2586 Copper Cliff Trl
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

2586 Copper Cliff Trl

2586 Copper Cliff Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2586 Copper Cliff Trail, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 11/01/19 Apartment - Property Id: 108609

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment in lower level of house. The main living area includes a kitchenette with mociwave, refrigerator, and toaster oven. The main room has a gas fireplace and a walk out patio. This is located in a quiet neighborhood which is conveniently located off of I-494 and I-94. It is 10 minutes from St. Paul and 20 minutes from Stillwater. Rent includes one indoor attached garage stall, all utilities including wi-fi and direct tv. The entryway and laundry room are shared. Close to walking trails and a county park with a great swimming beach and picnic facilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/108609p
Property Id 108609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have any available units?
2586 Copper Cliff Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have?
Some of 2586 Copper Cliff Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Copper Cliff Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Copper Cliff Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Copper Cliff Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl offers parking.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have a pool?
No, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have accessible units?
No, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2586 Copper Cliff Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2586 Copper Cliff Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
