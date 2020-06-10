2586 Copper Cliff Trl

Amenities

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment in lower level of house. The main living area includes a kitchenette with mociwave, refrigerator, and toaster oven. The main room has a gas fireplace and a walk out patio. This is located in a quiet neighborhood which is conveniently located off of I-494 and I-94. It is 10 minutes from St. Paul and 20 minutes from Stillwater. Rent includes one indoor attached garage stall, all utilities including wi-fi and direct tv. The entryway and laundry room are shared. Close to walking trails and a county park with a great swimming beach and picnic facilities.

No Pets Allowed



