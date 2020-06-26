2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Walk up 2 Br Town home with easy access to Lake Road and 494. Main floor host a full bath and large L shaped kitchen with bar area. The open great room design has updated carpet and a walk-out balcony. The upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath and laundry! 2 Baths and 2 Car Garage. Dog ok with pet deposit and pet rent $25/mo. $300/deposit, $100 non-refundable extra cleaning fee. Application fee $42/adult local and $70/adult out of state. Marketed by licensed Realtor. Professionally managed by New Concepts Rental Management. Please call 612-245-0088 for a private showing. Lawn, snow and trash included in the rent. Water paid by owner with an additional $25/month. Total rent would be $1425/month