Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B

2509 Cobble Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Cobble Hill Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Walk up 2 Br Town home with easy access to Lake Road and 494. Main floor host a full bath and large L shaped kitchen with bar area. The open great room design has updated carpet and a walk-out balcony. The upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath and laundry! 2 Baths and 2 Car Garage. Dog ok with pet deposit and pet rent $25/mo. $300/deposit, $100 non-refundable extra cleaning fee. Application fee $42/adult local and $70/adult out of state. Marketed by licensed Realtor. Professionally managed by New Concepts Rental Management. Please call 612-245-0088 for a private showing. Lawn, snow and trash included in the rent. Water paid by owner with an additional $25/month. Total rent would be $1425/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have any available units?
2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have?
Some of 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B offers parking.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have a pool?
No, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Cobble Hill Ct Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
