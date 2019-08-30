2497 Liberty Ridge

Amenities

Look at this gorgeous kitchen with 42? upper cabinets and contrasting kitchen island, quartz countertops with 8? deep under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range, and a pantry so large you could sleep in it!

Upstairs, a generous hallway provides direct access to an oversized linen closet across from an open niche that could be used as a study/work station, book-nook or whatever your creativity dreams up. You?ll be impressed by the four very large bedrooms, two full baths and the laundry room, right where you need it most. More than merely functional, this space is complete with beautiful cabinets, laundry sink, and front-loading washer and dryer atop storage pedestals.

What else? How about a peaceful cul-de-sac homesite with welcoming front porch, elevated back deck, walk-out access below deck from the unfinished basement, and a spacious 3-garage with epoxy coated floor sealer and south-facing asphalt driveway?



Available: March 15, 2018

Lease term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $55/Month



Filter Easy Fee: $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. Changing your filter saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 70 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit