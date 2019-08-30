All apartments in Woodbury
2497 Liberty Ridge

2497 Liberty Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2497 Liberty Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd7a0f1030 ----
Look at this gorgeous kitchen with 42? upper cabinets and contrasting kitchen island, quartz countertops with 8? deep under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range, and a pantry so large you could sleep in it!
Upstairs, a generous hallway provides direct access to an oversized linen closet across from an open niche that could be used as a study/work station, book-nook or whatever your creativity dreams up. You?ll be impressed by the four very large bedrooms, two full baths and the laundry room, right where you need it most. More than merely functional, this space is complete with beautiful cabinets, laundry sink, and front-loading washer and dryer atop storage pedestals.
What else? How about a peaceful cul-de-sac homesite with welcoming front porch, elevated back deck, walk-out access below deck from the unfinished basement, and a spacious 3-garage with epoxy coated floor sealer and south-facing asphalt driveway?

Available: March 15, 2018
Lease term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $55/Month

Filter Easy Fee: $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. Changing your filter saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 70 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have any available units?
2497 Liberty Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2497 Liberty Ridge have?
Some of 2497 Liberty Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Liberty Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Liberty Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Liberty Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 Liberty Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Liberty Ridge offers parking.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2497 Liberty Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have a pool?
No, 2497 Liberty Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2497 Liberty Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 Liberty Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 Liberty Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 Liberty Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

