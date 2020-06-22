2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful end unit condo is completely renovated with new carpets, fresh paint throughout stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new Furnace and much more. A short set of steps lead you to the large sunny living room with sliding glass doors to the patio. A corner wood burning fireplace in the living room offers warmth to those chilly winter nights. Enjoy a large Master bedroom with a walk-thru bath. One more bedroom and laundry room with new washer & dryer complete this stunning condo. This unit also comes with a 1 car detached garage. Available NOW for just $1,400!! This property is a 9-month lease only and non-renewable. Call us today to schedule a showing time at 651-491-8005 or visit our website for more listings at www.garnetrealestateservices.com