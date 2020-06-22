All apartments in Woodbury
2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D

2476 Cobble Hill Alcove · No Longer Available
Location

2476 Cobble Hill Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful end unit condo is completely renovated with new carpets, fresh paint throughout stainless steel appliances in kitchen, new Furnace and much more. A short set of steps lead you to the large sunny living room with sliding glass doors to the patio. A corner wood burning fireplace in the living room offers warmth to those chilly winter nights. Enjoy a large Master bedroom with a walk-thru bath. One more bedroom and laundry room with new washer & dryer complete this stunning condo. This unit also comes with a 1 car detached garage. Available NOW for just $1,400!! This property is a 9-month lease only and non-renewable. Call us today to schedule a showing time at 651-491-8005 or visit our website for more listings at www.garnetrealestateservices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have any available units?
2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have?
Some of 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D does offer parking.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have a pool?
No, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have accessible units?
No, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2476 Cobble Hill Alcove Apt D has units with air conditioning.
