Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

2420 Eagle Trace Lane

2420 Eagle Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14acf280f5 ---- This home features 9 foot ceilings on the main level, and beautiful accents including architectural columns, coves, and cubbies to show off your many treasures. The kitchen features an abundance of beautiful maple hardwood cabinetry and all white appliances that make this space elegant as well as functional. The open kitchen also has a breakfast bar and lots of counter space making this space perfect for entertaining. The open floor plan expands to the main living room and opens to the large deck. The upper level has two large bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level offers the spacious two car garage, laundry and utility room, with plenty of storage space. Centrally located in Woodbury, this home is near the many scenic trails and parks in the area. Walk to coffee, shopping and restaurants. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 Lbs - $500 Per Pet Deposit Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow and Trash Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

