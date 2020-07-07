2420 Eagle Trace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features 9 foot ceilings on the main level, and beautiful accents including architectural columns, coves, and cubbies to show off your many treasures. The kitchen features an abundance of beautiful maple hardwood cabinetry and all white appliances that make this space elegant as well as functional. The open kitchen also has a breakfast bar and lots of counter space making this space perfect for entertaining. The open floor plan expands to the main living room and opens to the large deck. The upper level has two large bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level offers the spacious two car garage, laundry and utility room, with plenty of storage space. Centrally located in Woodbury, this home is near the many scenic trails and parks in the area. Walk to coffee, shopping and restaurants. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 Lbs - $500 Per Pet Deposit Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow and Trash Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)