1855 Donegal Drive #5

2BR/1BA Townhouse Great location - Woodbury- Available Now! - Meticulously maintained one owner townhome in desired Woodbury neighborhood. New roof and siding in 2019. Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level. Six panel solid wood doors, custom built-in shelving along with custom vanity and linen storage in bathroom. Open floor plan on the main level includes living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, and access to your own private patio. This home is beautiful and is move in ready.



Close proximity to shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Schools: Woodbury Elementary, Middle, and High School. Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included. No Pets Allowed. Available Now!



