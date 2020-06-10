All apartments in Woodbury
1855 Donegal Drive #5
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1855 Donegal Drive #5

1855 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2BR/1BA Townhouse Great location - Woodbury- Available Now! - Meticulously maintained one owner townhome in desired Woodbury neighborhood. New roof and siding in 2019. Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level. Six panel solid wood doors, custom built-in shelving along with custom vanity and linen storage in bathroom. Open floor plan on the main level includes living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, and access to your own private patio. This home is beautiful and is move in ready.

Close proximity to shopping, freeways, and restaurants. Schools: Woodbury Elementary, Middle, and High School. Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included. No Pets Allowed. Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5508415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have any available units?
1855 Donegal Drive #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 1855 Donegal Drive #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Donegal Drive #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Donegal Drive #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 offer parking?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have a pool?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have accessible units?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Donegal Drive #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Donegal Drive #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

