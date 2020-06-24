1305 Waters Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.



This 3 BR 3 Bath Detached Townhome in Dancing Waters with 3000+ sq ft. Main level has office, formal dining, eat-in kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel. Living Room with gas fireplace. Screened porch overlooking pond area and Huge Master Suite. Lower level has Huge, Walkout Family Room, storage and 2 additional bedrooms.

Lawn care, snow removal and fabulous walking trails, parks and playgrounds and outdoor pool area are included. 2 car Garage. Stillwater schools. Great location!