1305 Waters Path

Location

1305 Waters Path, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.

This 3 BR 3 Bath Detached Townhome in Dancing Waters with 3000+ sq ft. Main level has office, formal dining, eat-in kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel. Living Room with gas fireplace. Screened porch overlooking pond area and Huge Master Suite. Lower level has Huge, Walkout Family Room, storage and 2 additional bedrooms.
Lawn care, snow removal and fabulous walking trails, parks and playgrounds and outdoor pool area are included. 2 car Garage. Stillwater schools. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Waters Path have any available units?
1305 Waters Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1305 Waters Path have?
Some of 1305 Waters Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Waters Path currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Waters Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Waters Path pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Waters Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 1305 Waters Path offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Waters Path offers parking.
Does 1305 Waters Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Waters Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Waters Path have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Waters Path has a pool.
Does 1305 Waters Path have accessible units?
No, 1305 Waters Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Waters Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Waters Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Waters Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1305 Waters Path has units with air conditioning.
