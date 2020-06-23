1250 Silverwood Court

Amenities

Well planned out home available in Seasons Park of Woodbury! Large mature treed lot, 2 Car attached Garage with 2 separate entrances.



Main level includes Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room with Walk Out to the Large Deck.



Upper level is where all 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are located. Lower level includes large recreation room, Bathroom and laundry room. This lower level also has a very expansive storage area located under the stairs?



Woodbury schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 94 for a quick commute too!



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2018, 33rd Company, Inc.



Available: Now!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50/month



Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit