All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 1250 Silverwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
1250 Silverwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 Silverwood Court

1250 Silverwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 Silverwood Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b45b9b0e8 ----
Well planned out home available in Seasons Park of Woodbury! Large mature treed lot, 2 Car attached Garage with 2 separate entrances.

Main level includes Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room with Walk Out to the Large Deck.

Upper level is where all 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are located. Lower level includes large recreation room, Bathroom and laundry room. This lower level also has a very expansive storage area located under the stairs?

Woodbury schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 94 for a quick commute too!

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2018, 33rd Company, Inc.

Available: Now!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50/month

Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Silverwood Court have any available units?
1250 Silverwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1250 Silverwood Court have?
Some of 1250 Silverwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Silverwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Silverwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Silverwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Silverwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Silverwood Court does offer parking.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Silverwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court have a pool?
No, 1250 Silverwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1250 Silverwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Silverwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Silverwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1250 Silverwood Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities