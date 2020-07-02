1225 Silverwood Road

Amenities

This newly remodeled, spacious, split entry home offers beautiful, new, wood laminate floors throughout the main floor. An open main floor plan has a dining and living room, kitchen with a center island and granite countertops, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has two more bedrooms, a second bathroom and a family room as well as an office with beautiful french doors that features built-in shelving and a closet filing cabinet. Fresh, neutral paint throughout the home as well as new solid core doors. The windows and sliding glass door are Renewal by Anderson, offering the highest level of efficiency. A top of the line Pelican water system carbon-filters all water coming into the home. The 3-season porch and deck add another 700+ square feet of living space for 9 months of the year. The deck has new cedar flooring. Located right on Seasons Park, which offers year-around maintained paths adjacent to this home's backyard, along with a children's playground, basketball court, baseball and soccer fields. This home has it all! South Washington County school district #833.



Lease Terms:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. The tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great single family home with large deck, near parks & trails.