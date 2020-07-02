All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1225 Silverwood Road

1225 Silverwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Silverwood Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
playground
This newly remodeled, spacious, split entry home offers beautiful, new, wood laminate floors throughout the main floor. An open main floor plan has a dining and living room, kitchen with a center island and granite countertops, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has two more bedrooms, a second bathroom and a family room as well as an office with beautiful french doors that features built-in shelving and a closet filing cabinet. Fresh, neutral paint throughout the home as well as new solid core doors. The windows and sliding glass door are Renewal by Anderson, offering the highest level of efficiency. A top of the line Pelican water system carbon-filters all water coming into the home. The 3-season porch and deck add another 700+ square feet of living space for 9 months of the year. The deck has new cedar flooring. Located right on Seasons Park, which offers year-around maintained paths adjacent to this home's backyard, along with a children's playground, basketball court, baseball and soccer fields. This home has it all! South Washington County school district #833.

Lease Terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. The tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great single family home with large deck, near parks & trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Silverwood Road have any available units?
1225 Silverwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1225 Silverwood Road have?
Some of 1225 Silverwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Silverwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Silverwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Silverwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road offer parking?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road have a pool?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road have accessible units?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Silverwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Silverwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

