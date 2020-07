Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See 2003 built 2 Story home in Eagle Valley Golf Course Development. This home features a gas fireplace, office/den, built in bookcases, dinette overlooking spacious patio and kitchen with center island, large walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. It also includes an oversized master with double sinks, walk in closet, jacuzzi tub, and separate stand up shower. Call for more information.