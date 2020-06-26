All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 1060 Silverwood Alcove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
1060 Silverwood Alcove
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:05 PM

1060 Silverwood Alcove

1060 Silverwood Alcove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1060 Silverwood Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the feel good home! 3 bedroom, 2.25 bath. That's right, come home to feeling good with many tall long windows throughout, a family room with a very high vaulted ceiling; beautiful hardwood floor and a real wood burning fireplace! Full living and dining rooms. Outdoor deck, street ends in a cul-de-sac, close to shopping, churches, and entertainment. Come see what feeling good is all about!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have any available units?
1060 Silverwood Alcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have?
Some of 1060 Silverwood Alcove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Silverwood Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Silverwood Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Silverwood Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Silverwood Alcove is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove offer parking?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have a pool?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have accessible units?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Silverwood Alcove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Silverwood Alcove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities