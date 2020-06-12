/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:17 AM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of White Bear Lake
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Hazelwood
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of White Bear Lake
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Little Canada
12 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
13073 Fondant Trail N
13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1687 sqft
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
5776 130th Lane N
5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3409 sqft
This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience.
Results within 10 miles of White Bear Lake
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
48 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1292 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1800 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Similar Pages
White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite Bear Lake 3 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Balcony
White Bear Lake Apartments with GarageWhite Bear Lake Apartments with GymWhite Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN