/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of West St. Paul
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1344 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
2290 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,086
1729 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Battle Creek
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
114 Cook Avenue West
114 West Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1303 sqft
WILL GET RENTED OUT FAST so hurry! Brand new updated two story home on the North End Area, St.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit - University
1 Unit Available
1029 Marshall Avenue
1029 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
111 Front Ave
111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129 Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Midway
1 Unit Available
1050 Sherburne Ave
1050 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1053 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub! This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.
Similar Pages
West St. Paul 1 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest St. Paul Accessible ApartmentsWest St. Paul Apartments with Balcony
West St. Paul Apartments with GarageWest St. Paul Apartments with GymWest St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest St. Paul Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN