/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
976 Robert Street - 202
976 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
966 Robert Street - 308
966 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of West St. Paul
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Willis Avenue - 3E
1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
443 Winslow Avenue
443 South Winslow Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Spacious two bedroom unit in the lower half of a duplex with off street parking. Unit includes front porch, a sitting room, living room and dining room plus an area to eat in the kitchen if you'd prefer. Lots of closet space and room in this unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
416 Cherokee Avenue
416 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautiful duplex in South St Paul overlooking the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
40 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Snelling Hamline
31 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Similar Pages
West St. Paul 1 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest St. Paul Accessible ApartmentsWest St. Paul Apartments with Balcony
West St. Paul Apartments with GarageWest St. Paul Apartments with GymWest St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest St. Paul Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN