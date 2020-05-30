All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

180 Annapolis Street E

180 Annapolis Street East · (952) 887-1237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 180 Annapolis Street E · Avail. Jul 24

$2,080

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - No phone calls please. No Section 8. Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping. Easy access to the airport and downtown; this home is nestled between the river and Lilydale Regional Park, just north of Signal Hills Shopping Center. Gleaming hardwood floors and a warm, inviting design will make you feel right at home. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry and high-quality finishes throughout.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential applicants will need to pass a background check and application.

Listing Courtesy of 612RentNow.com at RE/MAX Results for $284,900

We do allow up to three pets (cats or dogs) with a max weight limit of 180 pounds total. For dogs, you must not have a Doberman, Pitbull, Rottweiler or Mastiff. We do not allow for other animals such as pigs, horses, chickens, goats, etc. There is a $300 per pet fee in MN.

(RLNE5845796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

